Two killed in separate incidents

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and three sustained injuries in separate incidents occurred in different areas of the district here Friday.

According to police, a woman lodged report in Police Station Swabi that his husband was killed by unidentified assailants in Marghoz area.

In another incident a man, Meezan was electrocuted while repairing a fan in his house.

Meanwhile, three persons were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and car on Swabi-Jehangeera Road near Kund Park.