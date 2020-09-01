Two killed in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons including a minor boy were killed while another sustained injuries in separate incidents in nearby localities on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Arslan resident of Chak No 25/2-R died of electrocution while another sustained burn injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

In another incident, a nine-year-old Muhammad Husnain of Gogera village drowned after falling into Lower Bari Doab canal near Khokhar Pull.

Rescue-1122 has started search of the body.