Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Two people were killed while another was injured in different incidents on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while another was injured in different incidents on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 said 40-year-old Abid Ali of 147-GB and Ahsan of Chak No 465-GB were traveling on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding tractor trolley.

As a result, Abid Ali died on the spot while Ahsan suffered injuries who was shifted to the THQ hospital.

Separately, unknown accused shot dead Arif of Mazahbiwala and fled.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem andstarted investigation.

