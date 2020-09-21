Two killed in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours. According to police here on Monday, Mian Mushtaq resident of Manzoor colony was going on motorcycle when a car hit his bike near Moghiawala. As a result he received serious injuries and died on the spot

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours. According to police here on Monday, Mian Mushtaq resident of Manzoor colony was going on motorcycle when a car hit his bike near Moghiawala.

As a result he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, Hafiz Adeel, student of 10th committed suicide after failing in the exam. Bodieswere handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered separate cases. Furtherinvestigation are in progress.