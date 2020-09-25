Two killed in separate incidents

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents occurred here,said a police spokesman in a statement issued here on Friday.

A teenager, Mehmood Khan of Gaar Minara committed a suicide by consuming pesticide pills.

The reason behind the suicide was ascertained as domestic issue.

Meanwhile,the body of a laborer Sher Bahadur was recovered from Neelab Township. A spokesman told that the deceased was missing from home two days ago.

Both the cases were registered in the relevant police stations while investigation was underway.