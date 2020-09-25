Two Killed In Separate Incidents
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:20 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents occurred here,said a police spokesman in a statement issued here on Friday.
A teenager, Mehmood Khan of Gaar Minara committed a suicide by consuming pesticide pills.
The reason behind the suicide was ascertained as domestic issue.
Meanwhile,the body of a laborer Sher Bahadur was recovered from Neelab Township. A spokesman told that the deceased was missing from home two days ago.
Both the cases were registered in the relevant police stations while investigation was underway.