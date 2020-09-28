UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:34 PM

Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that Shabbir Masih was going to Kharah village on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler hit into footpath near Qadirabad bypass.

He died on the spot.

In another incident, a man believed to be an addict died of electric shock while stealing an electric motor pump from a local shop in Mohallah Ahmad Naga Pattoki city.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Died Man Naga Pattoki From

Recent Stories

Hub71 will launch virtual &#039;Abu Dhabi Decoded& ..

6 minutes ago

FAO Inaugurates Market Structures and Livestock Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Elderly woman body recovered

2 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Calls for Ceasefir ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 23,661 in ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey to dedicate museum to Ottoman sultan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.