Two killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that Shabbir Masih was going to Kharah village on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler hit into footpath near Qadirabad bypass.

He died on the spot.

In another incident, a man believed to be an addict died of electric shock while stealing an electric motor pump from a local shop in Mohallah Ahmad Naga Pattoki city.

Police started investigation.