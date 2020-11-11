UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

Two killed in separate incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here in and around Kasur.

According to Rescue-1122 on Wednesday, a 65-year-old body,yet to be identified man,was spotted while floating in river ravi near head Balloki.The rescue divers reached the spot,fished out the body and shifted it to THQ hospital.

In another incident,Waseem along with his friend Jamil,was going back to home from workplace on motorcycle when a speeding tractor hit and ran over them near Khankay morr,Phoolnagar.Consequently, Waseem died on the spot while Jamil suffered serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to local hospital.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Died Man Kasur From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 November 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

9 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.