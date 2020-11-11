Two killed in separate incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here in and around Kasur.

According to Rescue-1122 on Wednesday, a 65-year-old body,yet to be identified man,was spotted while floating in river ravi near head Balloki.The rescue divers reached the spot,fished out the body and shifted it to THQ hospital.

In another incident,Waseem along with his friend Jamil,was going back to home from workplace on motorcycle when a speeding tractor hit and ran over them near Khankay morr,Phoolnagar.Consequently, Waseem died on the spot while Jamil suffered serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to local hospital.

Police started investigation.