Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

KASUR, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over land dispute here in Mustafaabad on Thursday.

Police said that Anwar Ali,27,was going to market when Maaz opened fire at him over land dispute,killing him on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital.

Separately,16-year-old Iqra ,r/o Shah Inayat colony consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues and died in the limits of A-division police station.

Police started investigation.

