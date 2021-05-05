UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons were killed in separate incidents, here on Wednesday

Two persons were killed in separate incidents, here on Wednesday.

A rescue spokesperson said that Wali Mohammad, a carpenter resident of Qadirabad area, was returning home when lightning struck him and he died on the spot.

In another incident, 55-year-old labourer Alexander resident of Kot Jan Muhammad Chak 5/4-L, was working in an under-construction building at Okara bus stand. The building collapsed and he was trapped under the debris. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

