Two killed in separate incidents

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents, here on Wednesday.

A rescue spokesperson said that Wali Mohammad, a carpenter resident of Qadirabad area, was returning home when lightning struck him and he died on the spot.

In another incident, 55-year-old labourer Alexander resident of Kot Jan Muhammad Chak 5/4-L, was working in an under-construction building at Okara bus stand. The building collapsed and he was trapped under the debris. Resultantly, he died on the spot.