Two killed in separate incidents

Kasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in suburban areas here on Sunday.

According to police, Usman was repairing an electric machine in Chehlar Chowk, Pattoki when he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Javed was working at an under constructing house in Bonga Balochan village when suddenly shuttering fell upon him and he died on the spot.

Police were investigating.