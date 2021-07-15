UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:45 PM

Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons, including a woman,were killed,while six others suffered injuries in separate incidents here on Thursda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons, including a woman,were killed,while six others suffered injuries in separate incidents here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Shan Ali (22) s/o Awais was killed, while six others--Gill Muhammad, Iram, Shahnaz, Tariq, Kashif and Waris sustained injuries in a clash between two rival groups in Jalla morr,Tandlianwala.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital.

In another incident, Perveen (45),wife of Liaqat ,was shot dead by a youth in street no 5, Warispura. The body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy.

Concerned police were investigating the incidents.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Wife Women

Recent Stories

TEVTA stresses for equipping youngsters with techn ..

9 minutes ago

At least 19 dead in Germany as storms lash Europe

10 minutes ago

Slovenia Stands in Solidarity With EU on Expulsion ..

10 minutes ago

APCPLA issues election schedule

10 minutes ago

Youth held for displaying weapon on social media

10 minutes ago

Russia Calls on US Not to Interfere in Cuba's Dome ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.