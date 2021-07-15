Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons, including a woman,were killed,while six others suffered injuries in separate incidents here on Thursda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons, including a woman,were killed,while six others suffered injuries in separate incidents here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Shan Ali (22) s/o Awais was killed, while six others--Gill Muhammad, Iram, Shahnaz, Tariq, Kashif and Waris sustained injuries in a clash between two rival groups in Jalla morr,Tandlianwala.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital.

In another incident, Perveen (45),wife of Liaqat ,was shot dead by a youth in street no 5, Warispura. The body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy.

Concerned police were investigating the incidents.