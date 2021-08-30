Two killed in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed over different issues in separate incidents near here Monday.

Police said that accused Amjad Yasin shot dead his brother Farooq Ahmed over a monetary dispute of Rs 200,000 in Usman Town on Sheikhupura Road.

In second incident, Moazzam son of Zahoor Ahmed axed to death his brother-in-law Mahmoodul Hassan over the issue of a plot in Chak 407-GB. Police handed over the body to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.