Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons were killed in different incidents and two fell unconscious near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in different incidents and two fell unconscious near here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that three armed persons shot dead Ferman (45) and injured his friend Waseem near Baba Yaqoob Dera on Jhumra road, Khurrianwala.

The rescue team handed over the body to police and shifted the injured to rural health centre, Khurrianwala.

Separately, Sajjad (25) was working on roof top of his home near Nishasta Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad when accidently his hand touched high voltage electric wires. He received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after legal formality.

Meanwhile, two sanitary workers Abdul Rehman and Sarwar fell unconscious due to poisonousgas when they entered into manhole for clearing blockage in Muhammad Bin Qasim colony,Khurrianwala.