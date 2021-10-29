Two killed in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed, while another suffered injuries in separate incidents near here during the past 24 hours.

According to Rescue sources on Thursday,Suleman along with his wife Haleema bibi r/o Chak no 77-GB, was travelling on a motorcycle when they collided with a trailer while overtaking a vehicle near chak 77-GB, Satiana Road.

As a result,Haleema died on the spot while her spouse suffered injuries. He was shifted to hospital.

In another incident, unidentified persons shot at and killed a man on bypass near Sheikhupura road. The victim was identified as Nadeem, resident of Eden Garden, Canal Road.

Police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy.