Two killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here on Friday.

Saddar police said an unidentified man barged into the house of Haji Abid r/o Ghousia colony,Dewan road and attacked 20-year-old Ujala Bibi with knife repeatedly, killing her on the spot.

Later, concerned police shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Shaban (14) attempted to cross a rail track on his bike but the two wheeler got stuck in the track. He was hit by a train and got killed on the spot, near Dholan area.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.

Cases were registered and investigation was underway.