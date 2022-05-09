UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

KASUR, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here on Monday.

Kot Radha Kishan police said that Syed Ansari of village Bhambah Khurd was working in the fields when his arm got stuck in a thresher machine. He died due to excessive loss of blood.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

In another incident, B-division police came across a body, apparently of a drug addict, near fish market and shifted it to DHQ hospital.

The deceased was later identified as Muneer Ahmed (40) r/o Nizampura, said police. Further investigation was underway.

