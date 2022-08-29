Two killed in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in Sargodha in separate incidents.

Police said that Umer Farooq (42) r/o Sahiwal city,was walking in a park along with his wife Chanda when three armed men riding motorcyclists opened fire at them.

Consequently, Umer died on the spot,while his wife sustained critical injuries.

In another incident, Imran and Nouman shot Muhammad Naveed r/o Moza Goliwali to death over domestic issue.

Sahiwal and Goliwali police registered cases,while further investigation was underway.