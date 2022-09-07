Two killed in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents near here on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said that a 32-year-old Abdul Rasheed r/o Noorpur was crushed to death under the wheels of a dumper truck near Thatha bridge on canal road.

In another incident, a youth drowned in river Ravi at Pindi Sheikh Musa road.

Rescue team fished out the body.The victim was identified as Wakeel Muhammad s/o Bashir Ahmed,of chak 607-GB.

Further investigation was underway.