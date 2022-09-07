Two Killed In Separate Incidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents near here on Wednesday.
Rescue sources said that a 32-year-old Abdul Rasheed r/o Noorpur was crushed to death under the wheels of a dumper truck near Thatha bridge on canal road.
In another incident, a youth drowned in river Ravi at Pindi Sheikh Musa road.
Rescue team fished out the body.The victim was identified as Wakeel Muhammad s/o Bashir Ahmed,of chak 607-GB.
Further investigation was underway.