Two killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents near here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that victim Gulfam Abbas,45,r/o Irfanabad was driving a loader rickshaw when some armed bandits intercepted him at gunpoint near steam power stop, Sheikhupura road.

The robbers gunned down him when he put up resistance.Rescue team handed over the body to Mansoorabad police station.

In another incident,Muhammad Aslam ,42, resident of Chak No 384-GB, Jarranwala was walking near a standing maize crop when he touched live electric wire and died on the spot. The wire was laid down by the owner for the safety of crop from theft, said rescue team.Rodala police launched investigation.