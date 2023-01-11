Two killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was found dead whereas a youth was killed by his friends in the suburbs of the district on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, area people spotted a body under Sahianwala flyover and informed rescue office.

Rescue team handed over the body to Sahianwala police station.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shahzad s/o Asghar, 40, resident of Chak no 198-RB Munianwala.

Separately, a youth Haris Javed s/o Zulifqar, 25, was shot dead by his friends in Chak no 105 Bangay in tehsil Jaranwala.

The dead body was handed over to police for legal formalities.