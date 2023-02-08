Two killed in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman were gunned down in separate incidents here on Wednesday.

Police said that Salma (46) r/o Kunali bridge area,Hadali was gunned down by his brother Suleman allegedly for honor.

In another incident,Muhammad Zeeshan (45) r/o Kundian was shot dead by his rivals Zia and Kaleem over some domestic dispute.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.