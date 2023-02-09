Two killed in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Two women were killed in separate incidents here in and around Sargodha on Wednesday.

Police said that Zain (14) gunned down his mother Iqra bibi r/o TIbba Sultan for honor.

In another incident, Muhammad Akmal r/o islam Nagar Sillanwali axed his wife Irum to death over domestic issues.

Concerned police reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital.