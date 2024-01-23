Two Killed In Separate Incidents
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Two people were killed in different incidents near here on Tuesday.
A police report said five robbers entered the house of a villager, Ahmad
Buksh in Chak No 419-GB. During robbery, Buksh and his brother Ghulam Rasool
resisted to which the accused opened fire on them, killing Buksh on the spot
and injuring Ghulam Rasool.
Separately, 32-year-old Abdul Rehman was driving a tractor-trolley when
sugarcane fell on him near Landa Pull, Jhang Road bypass. Resultantly,
he died instantly.
