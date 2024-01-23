Two killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Two people were killed in different incidents near here on Tuesday.

A police report said five robbers entered the house of a villager, Ahmad

Buksh in Chak No 419-GB. During robbery, Buksh and his brother Ghulam Rasool

resisted to which the accused opened fire on them, killing Buksh on the spot

and injuring Ghulam Rasool.

Separately, 32-year-old Abdul Rehman was driving a tractor-trolley when

sugarcane fell on him near Landa Pull, Jhang Road bypass. Resultantly,

he died instantly.