Two Killed In Separate Incidents
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Two persons were killed in incidents of violence and road mishaps in different areas of the district of Swabi.
According to Police Station Swabi, a man, Jamshed Khan was killed when a motor car hit him in the Panjpeer area.
The driver of the car managed to escape from the site.
In another incident that occurred in Maneri Payan, Ansar Ali was killed by the firing of unknown assailants. The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.
APP/soa/mds/
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Light to moderate rains, snowfall forecast in Kashmir1 minute ago
-
Massive fire erupts in Rawalpindi Market1 minute ago
-
Man injured in fire incident11 minutes ago
-
31 candidates running for seats of office bearers, members of SHCBA21 minutes ago
-
IT exports increase by 32 percent: Dr. Umar Saif31 minutes ago
-
Darazinda’s Sherani tribe stand firmly with law enforcement agencies against terrorists31 minutes ago
-
Student dies in road mishap41 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz urges political parties to join hands for country's betterment1 hour ago
-
First Shaban on Monday; Shab-e-Barat on night of Feb 251 hour ago
-
Funeral of martyred Additional SHO offered in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program1 hour ago
-
TMO Kohat inspects ongoing construction work at Abbasin Plaza1 hour ago