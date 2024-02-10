Two killed in separate incidents

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Two persons were killed in incidents of violence and road mishaps in different areas of the district of Swabi.

According to Police Station Swabi, a man, Jamshed Khan was killed when a motor car hit him in the Panjpeer area.

The driver of the car managed to escape from the site.

In another incident that occurred in Maneri Payan, Ansar Ali was killed by the firing of unknown assailants. The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.

