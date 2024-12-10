Two Killed In Separate Incidents
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Two people were killed in separate incidents in the limits of Kot Momin police station here on Tuesday.
Police said that Mumtaz (45) resident of Chak no 31 killed his village fellow Zafar Iqbal (51) in bricks attack after a domestic brawl .
Meanwhile,some unidentified armed outlaws gunned down Irfan (44), resident of Kot Momin over some unknown reasons.
Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital,while further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Self-accountability, integrity essential to eliminate corruption: Commissioner Hazara1 minute ago
-
Dist admin decides to install AQMS to combat smog1 minute ago
-
District admin issues safety guidelines for tourists amid snowfall in Galyat21 minutes ago
-
Food department cracks down on profiteering, collects 882,000 rupees fines during November21 minutes ago
-
Funds released for repairing of flood control machinery21 minutes ago
-
Woman allegedly abused by four persons in Wah21 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident21 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Sowar Hussain on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary31 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed31 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly observe martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain2 hours ago
-
PM emphasizes stronger Pak-Qatar trade, investment ties12 hours ago
-
Pakistan condoles over deaths in Turkiye coper crash12 hours ago