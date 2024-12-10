Two killed in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Two people were killed in separate incidents in the limits of Kot Momin police station here on Tuesday.

Police said that Mumtaz (45) resident of Chak no 31 killed his village fellow Zafar Iqbal (51) in bricks attack after a domestic brawl .

Meanwhile,some unidentified armed outlaws gunned down Irfan (44), resident of Kot Momin over some unknown reasons.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital,while further investigation was underway.