Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Two people were killed in separate incidents in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a pedestrian was fatally hit by a speeding car near Arayan Village on Raiwind Road, close to Superior University. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Ishaq, son of Manzoor.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was over-speeding and struck the man as he attempted to cross the road. He died on the spot.

In another incident, an 18-year-old youth was killed after being hit by a train near the railway tracks at Seven Up Phatak, Makkah Colony. The deceased was identified as Jamal Arshad. Rescue teams reached the scene immediately but the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted both bodies to the mortuary and handed them over to the police for further legal proceedings.

