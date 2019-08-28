UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Two killed in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) ::Two persons, including a woman, were gunned down in separate incidents in Urban Area and Dawood Khel police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Muhammad Arslan resident of Chak 39/N-B shot dead his sister over domestic dispute and fled from the scene.

In another incident, some unknown persons gunned down Rafi Ullah of Toheed Abad at Bannu road near Jano Khel.

Police concerned handed over the bodies to heirs after postmortem, and registered separate cases.



Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

