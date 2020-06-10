Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in district Kasur, police informed here on Wednesday

According to police, one Azeem Ali r/o Devkey Sial, tehsil Pattoki, was traveling from Lahore towards Kasur after loading vegetables in his motorcycle-rickshaw when a speeding car hit the vehicle at bypass road. The man suffered serious injuries and was shifted to trauma center, but he failed to survive.

However,the accused car driver manged to escape from the scene.

Bhai Pheru city police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities,registered case and started investigation.

In another incident, two unidentified men forced their entry into the house of Muhammad Akram in Bhai Pheru tehsil,fired gunshots at Usman (16) s/o Akram, who suffered serious bullet injuries.The teenager died on way to hospital,said Rescue-1122.

The accused manged to escape from the scene.