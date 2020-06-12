Two killed in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons were killed in two separate incidents in Dawood Khel and Wan Bhachhran police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in two separate incidents in Dawood Khel and Wan Bhachhran police limits.

According to police sources here on Friday, an electrician Zia ullah (24) died of electric shock when he was wiring at an under construction home at Nawab town here.

In second incident afarmer Muhammad Nouman (22) resident of Pai Basti was cutting fodder in the field when asnake bit him. He was shifted to hospital where he expired.