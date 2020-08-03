UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:00 PM

KASUR, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that one Qauyyum, a resident of Lahore, was traveling to Khaddyan on Depalpur Road on a motorcycle when three unidentified persons attempted to stop him. When he did not stop, they opened fire on him.

Qauyyum received bullet injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted him to DHQ Hospital, but he scummed to his injuries.

In another incident in village Dena Nath, one Salamat was allegedly poisoned to death by two persons - Farooq and Adnan -- over a business dispute. He was served poisonous milk, when claimed his life. Police had shifted the body to an area hospital for postpartum. Further investigation was under way.

