Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Two killed in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents of firing in Bhalwal and Shahpur police limits. Police sources said on Tuesday that Amir,resident of Chak No.67 NB, was suspicious that his married sister Shahzia Bibi had illicit relationship with her cousin Faizan.

On the day of incident, the accused Amir allegedly shot dead his sister Shazia Bibi when she was talking to her paramour on cell phone and fled.

In another incident, Muhammad Adnan, 17, resident of Deowal was at his home when unknown armed persons stormed in and shot dead the victim and fled from the scene.

Police registered separate cases.

