Two killed in separate incidents

KASUR, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the limits of Pattoki and Saddar police stations. Police said here on Saturday that Shehbaz alongwith his cousin Yasir, was traveling on car when a speeding tractor hit them near Bhonekey Uttaar.

Consequently,Yasir received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Shehbaz suffered injuries.Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

In another incident,some passersby spotted a body near Nadeem park,baba Shah Kamal Chisiti morr and informed police concerned.

Police reached the spot and recovered a body of 35-year-old ,yet to be identified, drug addict.