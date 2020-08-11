Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Bhalwal police limits

Police sources said on Tuesday that Javaid Ali,resident of Sahiwal,had dispute with his brother-in-law Saqlain Abbas over monetary issues.

On the day of incident,the accused Javaid attacked with axe repeatedly,killed Saqlain and fled from the scene.

In another incident, Maqsood Hussain, 38 of Manzoor Hayyat colony,tehsil Bhalwal was sleeping at his home when unknown armed persons barged in and open indiscriminate fire at Maqsood,killing him on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.