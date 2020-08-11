UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:03 PM

Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Bhalwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that Javaid Ali,resident of Sahiwal,had dispute with his brother-in-law Saqlain Abbas over monetary issues.

On the day of incident,the accused Javaid attacked with axe repeatedly,killed Saqlain and fled from the scene.

In another incident, Maqsood Hussain, 38 of Manzoor Hayyat colony,tehsil Bhalwal was sleeping at his home when unknown armed persons barged in and open indiscriminate fire at Maqsood,killing him on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Sahiwal Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz condemns attack on party workers, her ..

12 minutes ago

Alpacas could hold key to COVID-19 treatments: Aus ..

1 minute ago

PTI Central vice president slams Chaman blast

1 minute ago

Belarusian Opposition Politician Tikhanovskaya Say ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Scrambles Fighters to Intercept US Global H ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.