UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Separate Incidents At Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Two killed in separate incidents at Swabi

Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence in different areas of the district here on Friday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) : Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence in different areas of the district here on Friday.

According to police, Naqab lodged a report in Police Station Permooli that his uncle, Muslim was grazing cattle near Asoota Kowar when Ayub started firing on him.

He sustained critical wounds and later succumbed. The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.

In another incident that happened within the limits of Chota Lahor, Abu Talib and Ali Raza shot dead Wali Muhammad. The reason behind the incident was stated to be an old rivalry.

Cases have been registered in concerned police stations and an investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Police Station Chota Muslim

Recent Stories

Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

3 minutes ago
 Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetr ..

Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetran in Barkhan tragedy case

5 minutes ago
 Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for com ..

Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for combating bandits in Sindh

4 minutes ago
 DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at G ..

DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at Govt Boys School

4 minutes ago
 Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abro ..

Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abroad - IFRC

4 minutes ago
 Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.