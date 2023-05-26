Two killed in separate incidents at Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) : Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence in different areas of the district here on Friday.

According to police, Naqab lodged a report in Police Station Permooli that his uncle, Muslim was grazing cattle near Asoota Kowar when Ayub started firing on him.

He sustained critical wounds and later succumbed. The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.

In another incident that happened within the limits of Chota Lahor, Abu Talib and Ali Raza shot dead Wali Muhammad. The reason behind the incident was stated to be an old rivalry.

Cases have been registered in concerned police stations and an investigation is underway.