Two Killed In Separate Incidents At Swabi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Two killed in separate incidents at Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence in two different areas of the district here on Thursday.

According to police, a man identified as Muhammad Arif was killed in Dagai.

Relatives have nominated Maqsood and Aftab in the first information report for the murder.

The reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.

In another incident that occurred in the limits of Yar Hussain Police Station, Jamaldad lodged a report that he was on his way to home with his sons, Tahir and Sabir when they were fired upon by Muhammad Zaib.

He escaped the firing but his son, Tahir killed in the incident. The reason behind the killing was a family dispute. Cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigation is underway.

APP/soa/mds/

