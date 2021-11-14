UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Separate Incidents; Dacoit Gang Basted

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:20 PM

Two killed in separate incidents; dacoit gang basted

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) ::Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence that occurred here Sunday while district police busted a three-member gang and recovered stolen money besides a rickshaw from their possession, police said.

According to FIR lodged with Yar Hussain Police Station by Ali Mohammad informed that his brother Amjad Khan was shot dead by their rival Ashiq Hussain after the exchange of harsh words.

Similarly, a man Aurang Shah lodged a complaint in the Chota Lahore police station stated that he along with his brother was at home while their rivals opened fire on them.

As a result, his brother Zarghoon Shah was killed on the spot. The reason behind the killing was a property dispute.

Meanwhile, the district police busted a three-member dacoit gang that was involved in money-grabbing and rickshaw snatching. The arrested members of the gang were included Ehsan, Haris, and Sultan.

Police have registered the cases and investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Fire Police Exchange Police Station Man Chota Money Sunday FIR From

Recent Stories

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system f ..

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system for resilient navigation

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripart ..

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

27 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

57 minutes ago
 UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

1 hour ago
 Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding ..

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding between nations: Omar Ghobash

1 hour ago
 UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.