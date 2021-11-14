Two killed in separate incidents; dacoit gang basted

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) ::Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence that occurred here Sunday while district police busted a three-member gang and recovered stolen money besides a rickshaw from their possession, police said.

According to FIR lodged with Yar Hussain Police Station by Ali Mohammad informed that his brother Amjad Khan was shot dead by their rival Ashiq Hussain after the exchange of harsh words.

Similarly, a man Aurang Shah lodged a complaint in the Chota Lahore police station stated that he along with his brother was at home while their rivals opened fire on them.

As a result, his brother Zarghoon Shah was killed on the spot. The reason behind the killing was a property dispute.

Meanwhile, the district police busted a three-member dacoit gang that was involved in money-grabbing and rickshaw snatching. The arrested members of the gang were included Ehsan, Haris, and Sultan.

Police have registered the cases and investigations were underway.