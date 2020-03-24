Two killed in separate incidents in Balochistan

At least two persons including a child died in two separate incidents in Quetta and Dalbandin area of Balcohistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :At least two persons including a child died in two separate incidents in Quetta and Dalbandin area of Balcohistan on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim child was crossing the road when a speedy tanker hit him to death at Brewery Road area of Quetta.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital for medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the victim Mehrullah was killed when unknown men attacked at him with daggers in Dalbandin area of Chaghi district in second the incident.

Police arrested one of alleged accused namely Ijaz with dagger during timely action.

He is being interrogated.