Two Killed In Separate Incidents In D I Khan

Tue 20th August 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed in separate incidents at Panyala and Bannu road said police here on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred at Rehmani Khel area of Panyala when first cousins opened firing and killed Gul Zaman son of Sadar Jan.

The police registered the case against Ijaz, Ramzan and Abdur Rashid. Reason behind the incident was stated domestic issue.

The second incident occurred on Bannu road in which one person died and seven became injured during accident between coach and truck.

A passenger coach was on the way from Panyala area to Dera city collided with a truck coming from opposition side.

Inayat Ullah son Gul Muhammad resident of Panyala died on the spot while the other injured seven persons shifted to DHQ Hospital DI Khan where their situation were stated stable.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.

