Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:03 PM

Two killed in separate incidents in faisalabad

Two persons were killed in separate incidents near here late Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents near here late Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said on Thursday that Sabir Hussain r/o Pir Abdul Rehman Shamali,District Jhang was travelling on motorcycle near Chota Lathianwala stop when an unidentified man opened fire at him.

As a result, he received bullet injuries and died on the spot. The body was handed over to concerned police.

Separately, a speeding vehicle hit a motorcyclist to death near Chaku Morrh, Jarranwala. The victim was identified as Muhammad Arasalan resident of chak no 651-GB.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital,said Rescue-1122.

