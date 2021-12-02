Two killed in separate incidents in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents near here late Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said on Thursday that Sabir Hussain r/o Pir Abdul Rehman Shamali,District Jhang was travelling on motorcycle near Chota Lathianwala stop when an unidentified man opened fire at him.

As a result, he received bullet injuries and died on the spot. The body was handed over to concerned police.

Separately, a speeding vehicle hit a motorcyclist to death near Chaku Morrh, Jarranwala. The victim was identified as Muhammad Arasalan resident of chak no 651-GB.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital,said Rescue-1122.