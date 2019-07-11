Two killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in separate incidents here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in separate incidents here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, Waqas (25) s/o Akhtar Hussain was shot dead and Azhar s/o Abdul Majeed sustained bullet injuries by rivals in Civil Quarter, Ghulam Muhammadabad.

The body was handed over to police concerned, rescuer said.

Separately,Umar Hayat was killed and Muhammad Ali suffered injuries in truck-truck collision near Lundianwala Police station in tehsil Jarranwala.

The injured was shifted to THQ Jaranwala.