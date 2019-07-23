UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Faisalabad

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:55 PM

Two persons were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

According to police,Attiq ur Rehman s/o Abdul Aziz while travelling on his two-wheeler slipped on bridge in Chak-4 and succumbed to head injury on the spot.

In another incident, Mudassar Abbas, 25,r/o Kabirwala, was working on the rooftop of a toll plaza on Samundri road when he fell off and received serious head injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police handed over the bodies to the families after completing necessary formalities.

