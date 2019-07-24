Two killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons, including a teenaged boy, were killed in separate incidents near here on Wednesday.

According to police, 13-year-old Umair Ali s/o Muhammad Nawaz, a resident of Mouza Rao Bagh, Chiniot was working at sheller machine when his both legs entangled and chopped in the machine.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital where he died. The deceased was student in grade 6.

In another incident, a labourer, Muhammad Tasawar (50) resident of Mohala Awais Nagar, Shalimar Park was going to factory on Samundri road when a truck ran over him. The victim was rushed to Civil Hospital by rescue 1122, but could not survive.