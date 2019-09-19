Two killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed in separate incidents near here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents near here Thursday.

According to police, 40-years-old Arif r/o chak No 612-GB was going to his fields on motorcycle when his motorcycle slipped and he fell into tube well.

He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, Aslam (40) of chak No 608-GB Bahlak suffered electric shock from a switch of water pump and died on the spot.

Bahlak police handed over the body to heirs.