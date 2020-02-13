UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:50 PM

Two killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents during last 24 hours, informed Rescue 1122 officials here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -:Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents during last 24 hours, informed Rescue 1122 officials here.

A motorcyclist identified as Idrees (35) s/o Bashir Ahmed, resident of Latif garden was riding a bike when he hit a motorcycle and lost his balance.

A bus coming from rear side crushed Idrees to death in Manawala on Sheikhupura road. Rescue 1122 handed over the deceased to concerned police.

Separately, a motorcyclist Ishaq s/o Khuda Buksh, nearly 60, was killed after he hit a rickshaw at Kottan Adda, Samundri. Pillion rider Waqar suffered injuries and was rushed to THQ hospital.

