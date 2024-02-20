Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Hassanabdal
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM
Two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents in various parts of Hassanabdal on Tuesday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents in various parts of Hassanabdal on Tuesday.
According to local police, in the first incident, a 70-year-old citizen named Abdul Rasheed was crushed to death by a speeding dumper on GT road near Cadet College Chowk. Rasheed was crossing the road when the dumper, driven recklessly by an unknown driver, struck him, resulting in his immediate death.
The driver fled the scene with the vehicle.
In the second incident, unemployment drove a man named Ibrar Ahmed to commit suicide in village Burhan. According to the police, Ahmed, distressed by unemployment, closed himself in a room on Tuesday and hung him from a ceiling fan, leading to his demise.
His body was later taken to Tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.
Hassanabdal Police registered two separate cases and initiated further investigation.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality
Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items
Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bi ..
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail
36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop3 minutes ago
-
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 263 minutes ago
-
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO3 minutes ago
-
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality3 minutes ago
-
Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items3 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bill 20243 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail1 hour ago
-
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock2 hours ago
-
Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores2 hours ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan2 hours ago