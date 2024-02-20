Open Menu

Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Hassanabdal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents in various parts of Hassanabdal on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents in various parts of Hassanabdal on Tuesday.

According to local police, in the first incident, a 70-year-old citizen named Abdul Rasheed was crushed to death by a speeding dumper on GT road near Cadet College Chowk. Rasheed was crossing the road when the dumper, driven recklessly by an unknown driver, struck him, resulting in his immediate death.

The driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

In the second incident, unemployment drove a man named Ibrar Ahmed to commit suicide in village Burhan. According to the police, Ahmed, distressed by unemployment, closed himself in a room on Tuesday and hung him from a ceiling fan, leading to his demise.

His body was later taken to Tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Hassanabdal Police registered two separate cases and initiated further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Vehicle Suicide Man From

Recent Stories

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

3 minutes ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

3 minutes ago
 Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

3 minutes ago
 SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check m ..

SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality

3 minutes ago
Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items

Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items

3 minutes ago
 Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technolog ..

Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bi ..

3 minutes ago
 Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Z ..

Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar

1 hour ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail

Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail

1 hour ago
 36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive

36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive

1 hour ago
 Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan