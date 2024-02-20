Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents in various parts of Hassanabdal on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents in various parts of Hassanabdal on Tuesday.

According to local police, in the first incident, a 70-year-old citizen named Abdul Rasheed was crushed to death by a speeding dumper on GT road near Cadet College Chowk. Rasheed was crossing the road when the dumper, driven recklessly by an unknown driver, struck him, resulting in his immediate death.

The driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

In the second incident, unemployment drove a man named Ibrar Ahmed to commit suicide in village Burhan. According to the police, Ahmed, distressed by unemployment, closed himself in a room on Tuesday and hung him from a ceiling fan, leading to his demise.

His body was later taken to Tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Hassanabdal Police registered two separate cases and initiated further investigation.

APP/nsi/378