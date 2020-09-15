Two killed in separate incidents in kasur

A youth died of electrocution while a woman committed suicide in nearby villages during the last 24 hours

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :-:A youth died of electrocution while a woman committed suicide in nearby villages during the last 24 hours.

The police said on Tuesday that Nazim of Wattoo Chowk, Chunian, was doing some electric work when he received electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Rehana Bibi (25) of Bohr village of Kot Radha Kishan ended her own life by swallowing poisonous pills over a family dispute.

Police are investigating.