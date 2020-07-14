Two killed in separate incidents in Kasur

Two persons were killed in different incidents in and around the city

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in different incidents in and around the city.

Police said here on Tuesday that Pattoki city police received an information that Muhammad Saleem (50), owner of Lateef Petroleum at Adhan road Pattoki allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

Police are investigating.

In another incident, Muhammad Boota (40) drowned in River Sutlej while crossing near Pattan village.

On inforamtion, the teams of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and fished out the body.

The rescuers handed over the body to the legal heirs.