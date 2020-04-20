UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Mianwali

Mon 20th April 2020

Two killed in separate incidents in Mianwali



MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate incidents in Piplan and Dawwod Khel police limits here on Monday.

Police sources said that labourer Muhammad Asghar resident of Ghundi Tehsil Kundian was working at an under constructing house Mianwali.

During work, suddenly the shuttering fell on ground, resultantly, labourer Asghar died under the debris.

In another incident, Muhammad Rustam (68) of Dawood Khel received severe electric shocks while switching the button of motor pump. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital, where he expired.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after medical formalities.

