Two killed in separate incidents in Mianwali

Two people were killed in separate incidents of suicide and electric shock in Esa Khel and Chashma police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate incidents of suicide and electric shock in Esa Khel and Chashma police limits.

Police sources said Abdullad (22), resident of Sulaar Tehsil Piplan, a salesman was repairing electric machine at home when he received severe electric shock by touching bare wires and died on the spot.

In another incident, Jamrood Khan (father of five children) resident of Esa Khel finished his life by taking acid. He was disturbed due to his financial condition.

Police have registered separate cases.