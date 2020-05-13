UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Mianwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:37 PM

Two killed in separate incidents in Mianwali

Two persons include a girl were murdered in separate incidents in Mianwali and Esa Khel police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Two persons include a girl were murdered in separate incidents in Mianwali and Esa Khel police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that teenager Shepherded Muhammad Ibrahim, 12 s/o Karam Hussain resident of Bilu Khel was grazing goat at Kundal hills when some unknown persons strangled him to death and threw his body into a nearby water course.

In another incident, some unknown accused burnt to death a young girl named Javeria in the area of Yaro Khel of Minawali Tehsil and fled.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi has constituted teams headed by DSP Mianwali and SDPO Esa Khel to arrest the culprits.

Related Topics

Police Water Young Mianwali

Recent Stories

PCB appoints Babar Azam  as new captain for ODI f ..

6 minutes ago

Norwegian wealth fund blacklists global resources, ..

4 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

15 minutes ago

38 employees of KP judiciary tested positive for C ..

3 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

11 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto,Kaira, others PPP leaders offer con ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.