Two killed in separate incidents in Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons include a girl were murdered in separate incidents in Mianwali and Esa Khel police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Two persons include a girl were murdered in separate incidents in Mianwali and Esa Khel police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that teenager Shepherded Muhammad Ibrahim, 12 s/o Karam Hussain resident of Bilu Khel was grazing goat at Kundal hills when some unknown persons strangled him to death and threw his body into a nearby water course.

In another incident, some unknown accused burnt to death a young girl named Javeria in the area of Yaro Khel of Minawali Tehsil and fled.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi has constituted teams headed by DSP Mianwali and SDPO Esa Khel to arrest the culprits.